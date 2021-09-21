Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.63.

PTGX opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $615.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

