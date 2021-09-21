Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 167,913 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.16% of Provident Financial Services worth $38,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

NYSE:PFS opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

