PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Cut by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 45.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

NYSE PHM opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

