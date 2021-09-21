Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 686,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 516,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRTNF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. 211,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,913. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.80.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

