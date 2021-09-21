Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,870,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 13,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PSTG. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

PSTG traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. 4,560,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

