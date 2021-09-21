Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,523,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $12,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

