PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.58.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.00. PVH has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $121.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

