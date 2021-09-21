Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.57.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.58. 471,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,451. Q2 has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

