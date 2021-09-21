Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Q2 by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Q2 by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $2,254,000.

Shares of QTWO opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $97.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

