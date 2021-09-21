Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Cut by Analyst

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.17). Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

NYSE CCL opened at $23.24 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $6,785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 83,180 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

