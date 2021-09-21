Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth $60,454,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth $23,604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 59.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 285,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after buying an additional 106,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Qualys by 66.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,452. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.61. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at $19,767,952.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,675,749 shares in the company, valued at $561,510,697.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,855 shares of company stock valued at $41,483,821. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

