Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $903,000 in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,837,000 after buying an additional 374,447 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,216,000 after buying an additional 41,919 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,133,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,715,000 after purchasing an additional 424,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,385,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

