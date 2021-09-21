Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 998.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,648,000 after purchasing an additional 190,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $97,252,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $709.64 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.44 and a 52-week high of $735.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $684.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.18.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,600,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

