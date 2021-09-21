Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 18,938 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 112.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:AKR opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -167.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.