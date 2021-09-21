Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,217 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 460,433 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Black Hills by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 404,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314,860 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in Black Hills by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 644,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after acquiring an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,935,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $7,629,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sidoti upped their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

