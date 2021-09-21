Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,274 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.36. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,084 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,182 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

