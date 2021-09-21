Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 54.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Landstar System makes up about 1.4% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,327. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.92 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

