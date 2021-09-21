Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 5.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.16% of Fastenal worth $48,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 225,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 117,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 81,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,829. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.