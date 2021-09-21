QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 10.4%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) traded up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $22.96. 213,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,235,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

QS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion and a PE ratio of -58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $4,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,413,070 shares of company stock worth $31,432,506 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 5.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

