QuickX Protocol Price Tops $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $33,076.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00122726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00043868 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

