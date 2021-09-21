Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 119,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

