RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,201. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.67.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. RadNet’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDNT. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

