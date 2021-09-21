Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Update

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the August 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Howard S. Jonas acquired 112,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $5,056,240.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Rafael alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rafael by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rafael by 101,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rafael by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rafael by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. 27.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:RFL traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.19. 142,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,812. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $623.36 million, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 2.29. Rafael has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.