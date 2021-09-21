Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 38.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIG opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

