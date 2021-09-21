Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 962 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Snowflake by 840.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,179,693 shares of company stock worth $331,455,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $310.07 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $93.30 billion and a PE ratio of -101.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.82 and its 200 day moving average is $251.41.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

