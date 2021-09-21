Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 52,294 Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Porch Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 558.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $560,082 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRCH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.12.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

