Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 49.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of GO stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,120. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

