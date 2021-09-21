Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,734 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 282,981 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Caleres by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 302,181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 159,779 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,522,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 62,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of CAL opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.85 million, a PE ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 2.66.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.