Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,318 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,091,000 after buying an additional 57,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Shares of TT opened at $183.07 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.06 and its 200-day moving average is $182.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

