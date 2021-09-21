Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Citi Trends worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at $215,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $640.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.40.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

