Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,427,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,995,000 after purchasing an additional 574,252 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,809,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,780,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 286,522 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Shares of RL stock opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

