Rarible (RARI) Market Cap Hits $77.41 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $77.41 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for about $16.22 or 0.00037739 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00130192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00045212 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,773,724 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

