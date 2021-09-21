Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,850.95

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,850.95 ($24.18) and traded as high as GBX 2,045 ($26.72). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,978 ($25.84), with a volume of 35,096 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RAT shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 24.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,959.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,850.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

