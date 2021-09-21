Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $1,540.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00067948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00173053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00111704 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.87 or 0.07015804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,156.41 or 1.00963732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00788551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

