RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Up 24.5% in August

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,400 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 522,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of RMAX opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $597.14 million, a P/E ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.48. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in RE/MAX by 180.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in RE/MAX by 226.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth $213,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

