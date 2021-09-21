Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) Declares GBX 0.75 Dividend

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RLE opened at GBX 40.80 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £73.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.49. Real Estate Investors has a 52 week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 43 ($0.56).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.61) price objective on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

