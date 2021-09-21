Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Empire (EMP.A)

Empire (TSE: EMP.A) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/13/2021 – Empire had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

9/10/2021 – Empire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Empire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Empire had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Empire had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Empire had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Empire had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Empire stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$38.43. 78,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,017. The firm has a market cap of C$10.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.03. Empire Company Limited has a 1-year low of C$34.13 and a 1-year high of C$42.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Harold Vels purchased 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,908,700. Also, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total transaction of C$2,112,098.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,745,823.59. Insiders sold a total of 62,935 shares of company stock worth $2,526,986 in the last ninety days.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

