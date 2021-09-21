Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chart Industries (GTLS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS):

9/17/2021 – Chart Industries is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Chart Industries is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $189.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $188.00 to $219.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $188.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GTLS stock opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $197.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.70.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

