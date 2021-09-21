Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Shares of REPH stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.