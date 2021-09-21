Redd (RDD) Trading 14.2% Higher This Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,830.46 or 0.99778813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00082931 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00059426 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001249 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002362 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars.

