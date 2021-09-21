Redmond Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $227.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

