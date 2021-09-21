Reef (REEF) Price Hits $0.0198 on Major Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. Reef has a total market cap of $272.91 million and $61.60 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.52 or 0.00328294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00055937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00133074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012325 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,817,493,953 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.