Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $93,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total value of $30,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 937,483 shares in the company, valued at $562,546,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,040 shares of company stock worth $197,482,454. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN traded up $12.39 on Tuesday, reaching $653.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,794. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $626.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

