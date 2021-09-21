REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Allan M. Fox Sells 48,233 Shares

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RGNX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,196. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

