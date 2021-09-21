REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Allan M. Fox Sells 48,233 Shares

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of RGNX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,196. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
