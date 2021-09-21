Relite Finance (RELI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Relite Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Relite Finance has a market cap of $1.50 million and $39,267.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00066960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00172781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00111347 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.43 or 0.06986980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,497.75 or 1.00063395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.19 or 0.00777454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 37,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,057,121 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

