Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.00 ($45.88).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €28.13 ($33.09) on Friday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €31.52 and a 200 day moving average of €34.24.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

