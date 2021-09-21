Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.17.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. Stephens raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $314.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,646. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 175.52 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $316.47.
In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.