Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. Stephens raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $314.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,646. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 175.52 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $316.47.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

