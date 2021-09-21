Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Genmab A/S’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of GMAB opened at $42.94 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after buying an additional 222,776 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 721,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after buying an additional 65,012 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

