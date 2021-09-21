Research Analysts Set Expectations for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a report released on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

BKR opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -762.67 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.