ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

ResMed stock opened at $284.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $301.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,010 shares of company stock valued at $15,353,594. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

